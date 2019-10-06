Mariana Sepulveda Salcido, 65, resident of Midland, Texas went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 28, 2019. She was born to Lazara (Sepulveda) Alvidrez in Naica Chihuahua on June 6, 1954. She was married to Antonio Faudoa Salcido on April 6, 1972 and they were partners in life for 31 years. She was a devoted wife, amazing mother, fun grandmother and great-grandmother as well as a loyal friend. She is survived by her three children, Jose Antonio Salcido, Daniel Salcido and Daena Victoria Salcido Medrano; eleven grandchildren, Leslie Salcido, Isaac Nuñez, Jose Antonio Salcido Jr., Alexis Portillo, Jeremiah Salcido, Jacob Medrano, Nayeli Salcido, Haylie Salcido, Sophia Medrano, Josiah Medrano and Isabella Medrano; three great-grandchildren Zayden, Zailah and Zaiver McDaniel; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews among many friends. A visitation on Saturday and Sunday, October 5 and 6, 2019 from 5pm-9pm at Ellis Funeral Home in Midland, Texas and a service at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:30 are planned to celebrate this grand and glorious life. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019