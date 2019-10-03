Maribel Ramirez passed away September 29, 2019. Visitation will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. till 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Survivors include her mother, Gloria Rodriguez; daughter, Guadalupe Aracely Ramirez; sons, Jose Carlos Ramirez, Lucio Daniel Ramirez, and Jesus Herbey Ramirez. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 3, 2019