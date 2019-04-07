Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Manitzas Crumley. View Sign

Marie Manitzas Crumly passed away peacefully April 1, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Marie Manitzas Crumly, 89, was given the name Smaragda which means "emerald" in Greek. She was born in San Angelo, Texas on July 24, 1929 to Nick and Sofia Manitzas. The oldest of five siblings, she graduated from high school in 1947. She was known as the most beautiful girl in San Angelo by many. Upon graduating, she attended San Angelo Junior College where she was president of her sorority. She worked with the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo. Marie entered the professional world briefly before meeting the love of her life of 50 years, L.D. Crumly Jr. The couple married on April 25, 1954 and raised five sons. Her greatest joy was taking care of her family. She was an accomplished artist, and enjoyed tennis and golf which she played at a competitive level. She was deeply involved in all of her children's sporting activities. Marie was known for her culinary skills, from homemade bread to roasted lamb, that kept her family and friends coming back for seconds. Chances are, if you are reading this she has fed you. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and sons, the Big Island of Hawaii being her favorite. Her faith was very important to her, sometimes visiting three churches on the same day, whether it was St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, First United Methodist or St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church. She was preceded in death by her husband LD, her parents Nick and Sofia Manitzas, and brother Frank Manitzas. Marie is survived by her five sons: Douglas Crumly, Richard Crumly and Stefanie Scott, LD Crumly and Lisa Leu, Nicholas Crumly, Vaun Crumly, Grandchildren: Camden Crumly, Connor Crumly, Brothers: George Manitzas and wife Meredith, D.N. Manitzas and wife Jonnie, Sister: Mary Manitzas, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family expresses special gratitude to caregivers Reyna Zapata, Yesenia Casas, Genoveva Guerra and Debbie Perez. A celebration of life will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. Bartholomew Church with reception following the service. 622 Airline Road, Corpus Christi, Texas 78412. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested gifts be made to The Women's Shelter of South Texas. 813 Buford St. Corpus Christi, TX 78404.

