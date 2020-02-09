Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Williams Newell. View Sign Service Information Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 (432)-362-2331 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Marie Williams Newell passed from this life to her heavenly home on February 3, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 PM, Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, February 10, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, located at 6801 East Hwy 80 in Odessa, Texas. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens immediately afterwards followed by a reception in the Sunset Family room. Marie was born April 3, 1932 in Brookhaven, Mississippi to E. E. Hall and Maude Case Hall. She later became a licensed hairdresser and made many lifelong friends from her clients and close neighbors in many places. She also served as a Pink Lady in Hobbs, NM at Lea General Hospital. Charlie and Marie lived in many towns throughout west Texas and southeast New Mexico while raising a family and working in the oilfields. Preceding her in death is her husband, Charles Williams, Jr; two daughters, Brenda and Peggy; three sisters, Eloise Bishop, Monell Summers, and Vela Mae Hall; three brothers, James Vernon Hall, Carlos Hall, and Elmer Hall. She is survived by her husband, Meredith Newell, of Brookhaven, Mississippi; one son, Scott Williams and wife Susie Williams, both of Midland; three bonus children, Gene Newell; Stacey and wife Wendy Newell; Gayle Hudson and husband Marcell; one brother, Jake Hall of Roswell, NM. Three wonderful grandchildren, Bridgitte Potgeiter and husband Brad of Kimberly, South Africa; Brendy Kraemer and husband Austin; Magen Hamm and husband Duncan, all of Midland, as well as multiple bonus Newell family grandchildren. Eight great grandchildren; McKinzie Dozier and fiance' Logan Masoner; BreAnna Gregory; Brayden Gregory; Zoe Bella Kraemer; and Brenlea Kraemer of Midland. Hayden, Weston, and Stella Potgeiter of Kimberly, South Africa. In addition, numerous bonus Newell great grandchildren. She had many special nieces and nephews as well. Although she lost two daughters tragically, she and Charlie were able to raise one granddaughter, Bridgitte from her early years and their bond was just like mother and daughter. Her greatest joy was loving and nurturing her families throughout her life. The Williams and Newell families will forever be as one regardless of the miles that separate them. We look forward to reuniting with her and family someday. Our tears shed now will be replaced with joy and love. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at

