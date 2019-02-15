Marilyn Brunson, 79, of Midland, Texas passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. The family will receive guests from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 18, 2019 at Golf Course Road Church of Christ. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m., Monday, February 18, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Brunson; sons, Brandon Brunson and Brad Brunson.
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 15, 2019