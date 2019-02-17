Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn McGeath (Nana) Brunson. View Sign

Marilyn McGeath Brunson (Nana), 79, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. The family will receive guests from 4:00-6:00pm, Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 1:00pm, Monday, February 18, 2019 at Golf Course Road Church of Christ. Graveside services will follow at 3:00pm, Monday, February 18, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Marilyn was born on June 26, 1939 in Drumright, Oklahoma to Laverne and Glen McGeath. She married the love of her life; Jimmy Brunson on February 22, 1964. She graduated from Springlake-Earth High School in 1957. Later, she graduated Cum Laude from Texas Tech in 2000 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Family Studies. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Brunson, of Midland; two sons, Brandon Brunson and his wife DeEtte of Midland; Brad Brunson of Midland; and four grandsons: Brett Brunson of Lubbock, Braden Brunson of Midland, Bryan Brunson of Lubbock, and Blaine Brunson of Lubbock, and one granddaughter Hannah Brunson of Lubbock. She is also survived by two sisters: Glenda Hall and husband John of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Nicky Caudill of Lubbock, Texas. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers; Joe McGeath and Butch McGeath, and one sister, Patty Ruby. In her early years she enjoyed being a stay at home mom. Professionally she wore many hats. She worked for Pioneer Natural Gas, Yale E Key, Adobe Realtors, and FDIC. As a realtor, she had great success including joining the million-dollar club in the late 1980's. While living in Ruidoso, New Mexico she managed Christian Services for the Gateway Church of Christ. She spent many hours as a reunion planner. Her passion for the gospel never played a secondary role in her life. This is evident through her work in World Bible School and various other volunteer and teaching positions at Golf Course Road Church of Christ. One of her favorite pastimes was watching her grandkids thrive in their favorite activities. She was just as at home in the bleachers as she was on her own front porch with a glass of her OWN tea in her hand. When she got up from her chair, you could find her filling her bird feeders, tending to her garden and basking in God's wonderful handiwork. Another passion of Marilyn's was baking and cooking. She was most famous for her homemade hot dinner rolls, pecan, coconut cream, and chocolate pies. These are Brunson family staples. However, she believed that these recipes should not please just her family, but cooked for many of her friends. Marilyn never met a stranger. She had an innate ability to see the good in others no matter their circumstance. She exuded love and grace in everything that she did. Her spiritual gifts included words of affirmation and comfort, being a strong presence in the face of trials, and reaffirming that God's love for us is stronger than our circum-stances. She loved deeply and was deeply loved. We look forward to our heavenly reunion. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

