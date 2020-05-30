Marinelle Fincher Freeman, 92, of Midland, Texas, passed away May 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Clifton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Clifton Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to either First United Methodist Church of Midland or Midland Christian School 2001 Culver Drive, Midland, Texas, 79705 Marinelle Fincher Freeman was born August 4, 1927 to parents Jesse George and Eva Mae Fincher in Clifton, Texas. She graduated from Clifton High School in 1944. Marinelle was married to Ross Edwin Freeman on December 30, 1942. After her husband, Ross was called to active duty in the Army in 1943, Marinelle then moved to Fort Smith Arkansas to join Ross in 1944. In 1945, Marinelle worked as a clerk at JCPenneys in Fort Smith Arkansas. Upon being discharged from the Army in 1946, they moved back to Clifton, Texas. The family welcomed their first child, Lanny Ross Freeman on August 5, 1946. They then welcomed their second child, George Winston Freeman on September 29, 1948. Ross became an Attorney with Gulf Oil Corporation and the Freemans were transferred to Midland, Texas in May 1956. Marinelle joined First United Methodist Church in 1956 and sang in the Chancel Choir for over 50 years as well as played handbells in the first handbell choir originating in 1970. The family welcomed their third child, a daughter, Kittra Scarlett Freeman on September 3, 1960. Their fourth child, Shawn Marchman Freeman was born December 18, 1962. Marinelle volunteered at Physicians and Surgeons Hospital from 1979 until 1988. She then worked as a volunteer at the Midland Petroleum Museum from 1989 till 2010. Marinelle loved to travel the world visiting Europe and many countries overseas. She loved singing in the choir, going to church, volunteering, and helping people. Anyone who was a friend or acquaintance of Marinelle, valued her friendship, extraordinary generosity, and benevolence towards others. Marinelle was preceded in death by her husband, Ross E. Freeman of Midland, Texas; Her parents, Jesse George and Eva Mae Fincher of Clifton, Texas; her daughter, Kittra Scarlett Freeman of Midland, Texas and her son, Lanny Ross Freeman, of Beeville, Texas. She is survived by her sons, Capt. George Winston Freeman, D.D.S. (retired) of Salado, Texas, and his brother, Shawn Marchman Freeman of Midland, Texas; nieces, nephews, and grandsons, Kevin Lee and John Ross Sousa and their families.



