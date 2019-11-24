Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Gay Stueckler. View Sign Service Information Pine Rest Funeral Home 16541 US 98 Foley , AL 36536 (251)-943-5667 Memorial service 11:00 AM Pine Rest Memorial Park & Funeral Home Foley , AL View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM St. Mark's Cemetery Elberta , AL View Map Send Flowers Notice

Marion Gay Stueckler was born in Seattle, Washington on October 18, 1934. She passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019, with her children by her side. She was 85 years old. Growing up, Gay's family traveled all over the world as her father was in the Army. They lived in Seattle during World War II, and Gay shared vivid memories of air raid sirens and drills during that time in her life. In Saipan, they lived near the base from which the Enola Gay dropped the first atomic bomb on Japan in 1945. Gay attended high school at Austin High School in El Paso, TX. As an adult, she spent a year as a secretary at the Pentagon, typing over 200 words per minute with high accuracy. Gay married the love of her life, Paul Stueckler, in 1953 in El Paso. Once Paul received his Master's degree at Texas Western University, they moved to Presidio, TX for his first coaching job. After a few years in Presidio and El Paso, they moved to Midland, TX where they spent the next 36 years and raised their children. In 1996, they moved to Lillian, AL where they lived for 11 joyous years close to family and activities they loved. In 2007, they moved back to Texas, living in the Dallas area for the rest of their lives. Gay and Paul were married for almost 64 years, until Paul's passing in 2017. She is survived by her children, Laura Stueckler Seale and David Stueckler, as well as four grandchildren - Connie Seale, John Seale, Jennifer Stueckler, and James Stueckler, and one great-grandson, Daniel Paul Seale. She is also survived her brother, John Sweek. Memorials can be made to Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Plano, TX. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 25th at 11:00 a.m. Pine Rest Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Foley, AL 251-943-5667

