Our Sweet Mother, Marion "Imogene" (Ingram) Gover, passed from this life on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 7:32 am into God's Home. Mom worked hard all her life and loved her family and the Lord with all of her heart. "Imogene" was born on March 30, 1927 in Tulia, Texas to Floyd and Aubra Ingram and grew up in Oklahoma. Mom graduated high school and worked for the government in Oklahoma. She married her high school sweetheart and followed Dad in the oilfield from Oklahoma to Texas, where she worked for Sears for 32 years before retiring at the age of 65. Mom always had stories to tell and the funniest sense of humor to the end. Imogene is survived by her daughter, Donna Rangel and her son Ronald Gover (Traci) and grandchildren, Donald Shawn Boyd (Carrie), Aaron Lee Rangel, Weston Lee Gover (Caylie) and Daniel Nichole Hamilton (Caleb), her younger sister, Othalene Channel, nephew, Tom Channel (Donna) and family, niece, Brenda Dawn Baima (Bryan) and family, and many other friends and relatives. Her family was her heart and soul and she made sure they knew it each day. Mom loved birds, and I (her daughter) was her worst enabler by making sure she had as many bird statues as her room would hold. My Mother was my best friend, my confidante, and my supporter through many ups and downs in life, and I love her and miss her beyond comprehension. I wouldn't change the last 11 years, Mom, for anything in the world. The family would like to express their gratitude towards her long-time physician, Dr. Raj Patel, family friend, Jackie Berry, for her continuing long-time care and dedication, and to the nurses and staff at Encompass Rehab in Midland, Texas. Visitation was at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Thursday, February 6th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A graveside service was held at the Tishomingo, Oklahoma cemetery Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

