Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Mervyn "Merv" Miller. View Sign

Marion Mervyn "Merv" Miller, 83, of Weatherford passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Memorial service: 11am, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Weatherford. Memorials may be made to: Disaster Relief Ministry, Southern Baptists of Texas Convention PO Box 1988 Grapevine, TX 76099 or

Marion Mervyn "Merv" Miller, 83, of Weatherford passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Memorial service: 11am, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Weatherford. Memorials may be made to: Disaster Relief Ministry, Southern Baptists of Texas Convention PO Box 1988 Grapevine, TX 76099 or http://sbtexas.com/evangelism/disaster-relief/how-to-help/ . Marion was born January 31, 1936 in Breckenridge, Texas to James Mervyn and Nettie Ameson Miler. He graduated from Forsan High School, graduated from The University of North Texas, and served in the United States Army as a radio operator. He married the love of his life, Bobbie Holman, on Sept. 4, 1971. The family lived in Grand Prairie and Weatherford before relocating to Stanton, Texas in 1981. He worked in the oil and gas industry as a material purchasing specialist. He went on to serve Martin County as a Sheriff's Office dispatcher and ended his career as the JP of Martin County and Veteran Services Officer. When Merv had time away from work, he enjoyed fishing, yardwork and the fellowship with his church family at First Baptist Church in Weatherford. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 1/2 years, Bobbie; daughter, Ashley Miller; son James Mervyn Miller and daughter-in-law Sarah; grandchildren, Emma, Charlie, Johannah and Patrick; sister, Sue Creelman and brother-in-law Bob Creelman, and nephew, Robert Creelman. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close