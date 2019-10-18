Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Ross. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Marjorie Louise Farber Ross, born December 11, 1922 to Glenn Farber and Mabel Robinson in Michigan City, Indiana, died peacefully October 9, 2019 in Midland, Texas. She attended school in Michigan City and graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University. During WWII she was recruited into Curtis Wright Aircraft Company as an engineering apprentice. After the war, most of the women were let go, but a few were asked to stay on, and Marjorie was one of those. In 1948, she married her brother's best friend, John Ross. Wanting a warmer climate they made Dallas, Texas their home. Her daughter, Kathy, was born there. A devoted mother, Marjorie was actively involved in her daughter's school and extra-curricular activities, including countless synchronized swim meets. Marjorie worked for Mutual of New York in the real estate investment department. She retired as an Investment Analyst after 25 years. She loved learning. After retiring, she took many college classes, even in her 70's and 80's. Marjorie was active in Central Christian Church, Dallas, serving on many committees, as a Sunday school teacher, CWF president, and an Elder. She also served on the board of Juliet Fowler Home in Dallas. When her grand-children were born, she became an enthusiastic grandmother. She regularly visited them and took them on trips. She attended hundreds of school programs and sporting events, even though they did not live in the same city. She moved to Midland in 2004 to be closer to her family. Her great-grandchildren brought her endless joy. She became involved in the Midland community and enjoyed Midland Odessa Symphony and Chorale, Midland Community Theatre, Maverick Players, and Midland College classes. The activities and friendships through PEO were extremely important to her. Marjorie was preceded in death by her brother, William Farber, and by her husband, John Ross. She is survived by her daughter Kathy and her husband Brian Reid, and by her grand-children Rebecca (William Doggett), Michael (Deven), Allison and Stephen (Devan), and by her great-grandchildren Will and Katie Doggett. A memorial service at Central Christian Church and private graveside remembrance were held in Dallas. The family would like to thank the kind and caring staff at Brookdale Senior Living

