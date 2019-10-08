Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Ward Livingston. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Marjorie Ward Livingston of Midland, Texas was born on November 4, 1927 in Colorado City, Texas, and passed gracefully to be with our Lord and Savior on October 4, 2019. She graduated from Garden City High School and later moved to Midland to work for Southwestern Bell. On July 26, 1948 she wed the love of her life, Walter Jackson Livingston, and through this union they were blessed with four sons Jim, Jerry, Steve and Kevin. Although small in stature, she was larger than life, filled with both stories of days gone by and tall tales that often had her audience in stitches. Marjorie can best be described as quick-witted, caring and loving to all. Over the years she selflessly provided care to her parents and siblings all while raising a family of her own. Many times Jack would travel for work while she held down the fort and kept the boys in line, she was small but mighty. Marjorie was a firm believer of Christ and celebrated her faith through her attendance at Bellview Baptist Church. Annually, Jack and Marjorie would attend the Prairie Lee School reunion to connect with former classmates and friends. She was an avid collector of antiques and dolls of all types, her home was laden with items all of which contained a unique story. Her love of family was as large as her spirit, and she can be quoted as once saying, "Kids are great, grandkids are greater, but great-grandkids are the greatest." Family members respectfully referred to her as Mom, Madam, Nana, Mimi and Gramma Margie, however all can agree that she was deeply loved and cherished. Marjorie was preceded in death by her loving husband Walter Jackson Livingston, parents Ezra and Gertrude Ward, and siblings John Ward, Carl Ward and Marie Ward. She is survived by: son Jim Livingston and wife Denise of Horseshoe Bay, TX, son Jerry Livingston and wife Cecilia of Andrews, TX, son Steve Livingston and wife Cathy of Garden City, TX, son Kevin Livingston and wife Tonia of Schulenburg, TX, 12 grandkids and 16 great grandkids. The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the staff at Permian Regional Care Center and Hospice in Andrews, TX, in addition to Meals on Wheels in Midland, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to either Meals on Wheels or Senior Care, both in Midland, TX. Graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

