Marlin Rocelius Smith III, age 88, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord on October 17th, 2019. Marlin Smith had an idyllic childhood growing up in Lubbock, Texas. He attended TCU where he was a member of the basketball travel squad then served as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force before graduating from Texas Tech University where he was a member of the ATO fraternity. After college he met and married Lucretia Breazeale. Early in his career he worked for Shell Oil in Midland and IBM in Lubbock. In 1970 he moved his wife and four children to New Braunfels, Texas and went to work selling bank equipment for Mosler Safe Company. In 1977 he moved to San Antonio and in his fifties started his own business, Smith Banc Equipment. He also helped finance North American Bulletproof in 1992. In his seventies he decided to sell his business, but shortly after opted to start another in 2006 and opened Smith Hamilton LLC. One of his golfing buddies said he did not know of many great-grandfathers who would start a new business. Marlin proudly worked to the age of 85 enjoying his work travels and communicating with customers. He often shared memories of youth spent with cousins at Pampaw Smith's in Coleman, Texas. Marlin loved camping, fly fishing, water skiing, snow skiing, boating and golf. He was a member of Fair Oaks Country Club and an avid golfer who could keep up with much younger golfers even when he was in his 80's and shot his age 19 times. He was known by all as an avid sports fan and Spurs supporter. He was a leader who impacted his community with his involvement as a Freemason, serving as president of the Northwest Rotary Club of San Antonio, president of NIBESA and as a charitable contributor to Boysville. The most precious thing in the world to Marlin was his family. He attended many of his grandchildren's activities, including sports, concerts, birthday parties, graduations and family celebrations. He was often the life of the party motivated by this quality time. Marlin is predeceased by his parents Marlin R. Smith Jr. and Marjorie Leland along with his sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Bill Williams. He is survived by his wife Lucretia, the love of his life for 63 years; his daughter Shonna Ammann and her husband Eric of Fairview, TX and their daughters Ashlee, Heather, and Michele; his son Kevin Smith and his wife Terri of Houston, TX; his daughter Charisse Smith of Frisco, TX and her children Megan and Cyle; his son Christopher Smith and his wife Elizabeth of Lakeway, TX and their daughters Danielle, Kayla, and Carrie. Nephew: Brad Leland and his wife Freda, nieces: Kathy Lisman and her husband Tracy; Kristy Blakeslee and her husband Andy; 7 great-grandchildren and 10 first cousins. Goodbye Dad, We love you forever and ever ... Lucretia, Shonna, Kevin, Charisse and Christopher Visitation: Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Porter Loring North, San Antonio, Texas. Funeral Services: Wednesday, October 30th, 2019 at 12:15 p.m, Porter Loring North Chapel. Burial: Wednesday, October 30th, 2019 at 1:45 p.m., Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio. Flowers are welcome; Donations can be made to: Boysville: www.boysvilletexas.org First Tee of Greater San Antonio: www.thefirstteesanantonio.org Northwest Rotary Foundation: mail to P. O. Box 790241, San Antonio, TX 78279. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 27, 2019

