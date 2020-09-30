Martha Beth Banner, 71, passed away on September 27, 2020. Viewing will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Marty was born Martha Beth Hamlin (Vessel) on September 25, 1949 in Amarillo, TX the only child to Florine and stepfather W.O. Vessel. Marty is survived by her husband, Greg Banner and three children: Brian Walker, Chassi Hardin, and Covan Banner; stepchildren John Russ-Banner, Katherine Barbaree, Stephen Banner, and Barbara Banner Domingo. She was also "Grammy" to Leandra, Mariah, Dylan, Keyli, and Brandon, and Grandmother to Brett, Aidan, Braddock, Kai, and Kailyn. Marty was also blessed to be the Great-Grandmother to Bentley, Raelynn, Madilynn, Mason, Kai, Noah, Jaden, Artemis, Kyler, Ava, and Sadie. Marty discovered a passion for expressing herself through art and music early in life and dutifully practiced painting and the piano. A talented pianist, Marty would find the opportunity to spread love, compassion, thoughtfulness, and excitement through music during the entirety of her life. Her desire to capture moments in painting led her to create lovely canvases cherished by her family and admired by her friends. Marty's enthusiasm for experiencing all life had to offer led her to frequently travel abroad and her love for all things Creole was well known to family and friends. On October 4, 1992 Marty married Greg Banner, a marriage that provided the foundation for 28 years of wonderful memories surrounded by family and friends. Both Greg and Marty's selflessness and boundless love for one another guided their family as it continued to grow much like the lush and verdant garden Marty so favored. Even in her later years Marty continued to contribute to the community. She was involved in the Camp Fire CSA afterschool program teaching music, was a member of the Music Teachers Guild, The Opera Guild, played piano at the Music City Mall in Odessa, Volunteered with Summer Mummers in Midland, was an accompanist to music students in UIL, and provided music services to several churches in the Midland area. Marty's powerful personality, witty sense of humor, and enthusiasm for life will be missed by family, friends, and the community. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the charitable organization of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.