Service Information Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 (432)-362-2331

On April 19, 2020 Martha Ellen Kennedy Locke, 86, passed away peacefully at her home, surround by loved ones. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and sister. She was an exceptional wife and mother. Martha was a very selfless person and she cared deeply for her family and friends. She was born in Coleman County to Clyde and Maggie Vercher on August 16, 1933. Martha graduated from Mozelle High School in Coleman County, and attended high school reunions even in her golden years. Martha moved to Odessa where she met Tommy Lee Kennedy at the gas station where he worked. Tommy said it was love at first sight and they were happily married and cherished each other for 52 years. Martha loved the Lord and had a faithful relationship with Him. She was an active member of 6th and Jackson Church of Christ for over 50 years and later a member of Gardendale Church of Christ. Martha was the kind of mother who made sloppy joes and chocolate chip cookies for her kids and all their friends. She was always there for her children and we will miss her deeply. Martha was called Nana by her grandchildren who she loved dearly, and they loved her dearly. She showed them her love with cherry pies, sleepovers and lots of attention. She made many lifelong friends playing bridge. She was known for stopping others from making their bid. After the death of her husband Tommy, to the surprise of everyone she married a longtime friend of hers and Tommy's, Arvil "Tuffy" Locke. He loved Martha and took care of her during her long illness. He has been a blessing. Martha was preceded in death by her husband Tommy, brother Paul and parents. Martha is survived by her husband Tuffy Locke, son Clay Kennedy and wife Diane of Midland, Texas, daughter Donna Dominguez and husband Crespin of Odessa, Texas, daughter Gina Olivarez and husband Ben of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Ryan Kennedy and wife Rochelle, Cade Kennedy, Amber Dominguez, Blake Dominguez, Lauren Robinson and husband Reed, and Karli Olivarez ; great grandson, Griffin Kennedy; nieces & nephews Sherry Tuttle and husband Robert, Janet Hardwick and husband Preston, Brenda Bartholomae and husband Bill, Paul Edward Vercher and James Vercher and wife Ginny. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the home health providers, especially Anita, Pat, and Irene and to Home Hospice of Odessa for their wonderful care of Martha. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 4 :00PM, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be at 4:00 PM, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gardendale Church of Christ. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at

