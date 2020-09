Or Copy this URL to Share

Martha Elva Frausto, 54, of Midland, passed from this life on September 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Reynaldo Frausto; sons, Jesse Lopez and Reynaldo Frausto, Jr.; daughters, Jessica Lopez, Mary Jane Frausto, Mary Louise Frausto; twelve siblings and fifteen grandchildren. No services are scheduled at this time.



