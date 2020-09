Martha Elva Frausto was born on May 15, 1966 in Mexico and passed peacefully on September 4, 2020 in Midland, TX. She was married to Reynaldo Ponce Frausto. She is survived by her husband, Reynaldo; sons, Jesse Lopez and Reynaldo Frausto, Jr.; daughters, Jessica Lopez, Mary Jane Frausto and Mary Louise Frausto; 12 siblings; and 14 granchildren. There will be no services held at this time.



