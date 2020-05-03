Martha Eugenia Poole Hamblin ("Moppy") was born on January 21, 1927 in Pine Forest, Hopkins County, Texas. Her parents were J. Homer Poole and Abbie Lee Minter Poole. She died peacefully on April 22, 2020 in Midland, Texas at the age of 93. Martha was predeceased by her parents, her brother Joseph Harmon Poole, her son George Spencer Hamblin, her granddaughter Martha LeAnn ("Marti") Hamblin Villareal, and her beloved husband of 70 years, C. Clyde Hamblin. She is survived by two grandchildren, Christina Hamblin McMillan (Scotty) and Sidney Brandon Hamblin (Misti), a nephew, Stan C. Hamblin (Linda) and her five precious great-grandchildren, who were the joy of her life. She was also survived by numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins and their extended families. Martha attended schools in Austin, Texas and graduated from St. Mary's Academy in Austin, Texas. She met her husband and soul mate while living in Austin and they were married on January 25, 1944 in Norman, Oklahoma where he was stationed at the Naval Air Station in the Marine Air Wing. After World War II, they lived in several cities before moving to Midland in 1958. Martha was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church where she was active in United Methodist Women, St. Luke's Child Development Program, and Keystone Sunday School. She also had participated in Geo-Wives Club, Children's Service League, En Amie Book Review Club and the Tuesday Evening Bridge Club. Throughout her life, Martha and her husband enjoyed traveling together, often with friends, exploring many foreign countries, learning history and developing lifelong friendships with people abroad. She spoke fondly of those trips and enjoyed sharing those memories with her family. Martha was a loving and generous person, who supported many charitable organizations throughout her lifetime. She was an elegant woman, always dressed in proper attire. A highlight of her wardrobe included a variety of eye glasses with stylish frames...her "Martha glasses". Even in her last months while residing at Manor Park, she loved to bake for others and surprise them with tasty treats. Martha truly loved her many friends at Manor Park, her church friends and her bridge club friends. The family would like to express our appreciation to the personnel and staff of Manor Park and to the medical professionals at the Mabee Rehab Center and Cowden Cottage of Manor Park for their care and attention to Martha's every need. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service to celebrate Martha's life will be held at a later date. Any Memorial donations in memory of Martha may be made to St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Midland, The Methodist Children's Home in Waco, Texas, CASA of West Texas in Midland, Manor Park in Midland or the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from May 3 to May 4, 2020.