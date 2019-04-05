Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Jane Gill. View Sign

Martha Jane Gill, 87, of Midland, Texas passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. A private family service will be held at a later date. Jane was born January 30, 1932 to George and Opal Smartt in McMinville, Tennessee. In adulthood, she moved to Dallas, Texas where she met and married T.E. Gill on January 24, 1954. They were happily married for 62 years. Through their lives together, Jane and T.E. moved multiple times throughout Texas, Colorado, and Venezuela, South America before deciding to retire to Midland. Jane was a longtime member of Golf Course Road Church of Christ. She loved spending time with her grandkids as well as playing golf and bridge with her friends. She is preceded in death by her husband T.E. Gill; son Thomas Gill; parents George and Opal Smartt; and brother Dee Smartt. She is survived by her daughter Ginger Torsell and husband Skip; her son Richard Gill and wife Sharalyn of Midland; her son Greg Gill and wife Kristina of Canyon; twelve grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. The family would like to express their gratitude towards Home Hospice and the staff at the Younger Center at Manor Park, particularly Karen for all the love and care she provided over the past years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midland Christian School. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

(432) 550-5800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2019

