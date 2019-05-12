Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 (432)-362-2331 Send Flowers Notice

Martha L. Farris, age 79, of Odessa, passed away on May 7, 2019 in Odessa. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 13, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Shawn Miller of 6th and Jackson Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Martha was born November 14, 1939 to Carter and Audrey Murphy in Hobbs, NM. She attended school in Rankin, TX. Martha married Jesse B. Farris on April 24, 1961 in Rankin, TX. She was a homemaker and she enjoyed all holidays and special times with family. Her hobbies included playing golf and cards. Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse B. Farris, her parents Carter and Audrey Murphy, her brother, Donald Murphy, Her sister, Audrey Foster. She is survived by her sons, JB Farris, Jr., Clay Farris and wife Roni, Darrel Farris and wife Tonjua; daughter, Donna Jones and husband Steve; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be JB Farris, Clay Farris, Darrel Farris, Steve Jones, Wes Farris and Jake Stephen. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . The family of Martha Farris wish to extend our sincere thanks to the Home Care providers and Home Hospice of Odessa. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at

Martha L. Farris, age 79, of Odessa, passed away on May 7, 2019 in Odessa. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 13, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Shawn Miller of 6th and Jackson Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Martha was born November 14, 1939 to Carter and Audrey Murphy in Hobbs, NM. She attended school in Rankin, TX. Martha married Jesse B. Farris on April 24, 1961 in Rankin, TX. She was a homemaker and she enjoyed all holidays and special times with family. Her hobbies included playing golf and cards. Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse B. Farris, her parents Carter and Audrey Murphy, her brother, Donald Murphy, Her sister, Audrey Foster. She is survived by her sons, JB Farris, Jr., Clay Farris and wife Roni, Darrel Farris and wife Tonjua; daughter, Donna Jones and husband Steve; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be JB Farris, Clay Farris, Darrel Farris, Steve Jones, Wes Farris and Jake Stephen. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . The family of Martha Farris wish to extend our sincere thanks to the Home Care providers and Home Hospice of Odessa. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations