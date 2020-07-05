1/1
Martha Louise Dickerson, 87, of Midland passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Due to the current circumstances, a Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Louise was born on October 4, 1932 in Olney, Texas to Fred and Leila Whitaker. She grew up in Eunice, New Mexico, where she graduated high school. After high school Louise attended Texas Tech University and Eastern New Mexico University where she met her loving husband Max Leo Dickerson. They married on August 7, 1953. After living in several small towns around Texas while Max was coaching and teaching, they settled in Midland in 1973. She worked at Midland National Bank for several years. Aside from her life in banking she was busy following her kids to the many sporting events they were involved in. After retirement she and Max enjoyed life visiting their friends and family. Their favorite pastime was watching their grandchildren and great grandchildren at their many activities. After the death of Max in 2016 Louise moved to Manor Park where she enjoyed her friends in her final years. She certainly enjoyed social time with her friends and family. Louise was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church. Left to cherish Louise's memory is her son, Scott Dickerson and wife Karen; daughter, Stacy Turner and husband John; son, Larry Dickerson and wife Sandra; granddaughters, Courtnee McHugh and husband Jay; Lindsee Turner and husband Pat, Laurel Dinkins and husband Chris; Justine Turner; and Reese Turner; grandsons, Caden Dickerson and wife Haley, Zach Dickerson and wife Lexy, Samuel Turner, and; great grandchildren, Brody McHugh, Blayde McHugh, Cameron Turner, Kate Turner, Naomi Dinkins. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Max Leo Dickerson; her parents; and brother, Don Whitaker. The family would like to express their gratitude to the caregivers at Manor Park for their special care. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Manor Park. Please specify Helen Greathouse Manor Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 5, 2020.
