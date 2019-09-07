Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Martin. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral Home of the Big Bend 301 North Main St. Fort Stockton , TX 79735 (432)-336-3939 Send Flowers Notice

On Thursday, September 5, 2019, Martha Jane Martin passed away at the age of 90, surrounded by family and friends. Martha was born January 18, 1929, in Rankin, Texas to Walter and Nora Holcombe. She graduated from Pecos High School in 1946 and obtained a degree in Business Administration from Baylor University in 1950. Returning to Pecos, she worked several years as a secretary at The Security State Bank. She married David Monroe Martin on June 28, 1953, and shared many wonderful years in Pecos and Fort Stockton, Texas, where they raised two children. During Martha's time in Fort Stockton she established a successful business in bookkeeping. Following her husband's passing in 1992, Martha continued her education, acquiring a Masters Degree in Theology from Austin Presbyterian Seminary. Upon completion, she returned to Fort Stockton contributing to ministry outreach in the community through her church, First Presbyterian. Her final 16 years were spent living happily at Manor Park in Midland, Texas. Martha had a passion for needlepoint and other crafts and produced beautiful pieces of art through the years. She also loved performing church work, traveling and spending time with her many friends and family. Martha is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Nora Holcombe, her husband, "Dave" Martin, and a brother, Walter M. Holcombe. She is survived by her children, David Monroe Martin, Jr., and his wife Marilyn, of Kingwood, TX and Tracie Drennon and her husband, Patrick, of Midland, TX; grandchildren, David Drennon of Nashville, TN, Nicholas Martin of San Marcos, TX, Kelleigh Flynn and her husband, Daniel, of Canyon Lake, TX and Daniel Martin of Kingwood, TX; sisters, Florence Cummings of Gonzalez, TX. Nora Gray and husband, DeVearle, of Kingwood, TX, and Patty Montgomery and husband, Dudley, of Lubbock, TX; numerous nieces and nephews; and her devoted caregiver, Delma Castillo of Midland, TX. There will be a Committal Service at East Hill Cemetery, Fort Stockton, TX for family and close friends on Sunday, September 8 at 2:00 p.m. All are invited to join us for The Witness to the Resurrection at 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Stockton followed by a gathering in Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Fort Stockton, TX, or Walter Henry Holcombe and Nora Bradley Holcombe Endowment Scholarship Fund, Baylor University, Office of Gift Processing, 1 Bear Place, #970550,Waco, TX 76798. Arrangements are being taken care of by Heritage Funeral Home, Fort Stockton, TX.

