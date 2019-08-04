Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Scharbauer Adams. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Martha Scharbauer Adams, 86, of Midland, Texas - cherished and devoted wife, Mother, Meme, mentor, sister, and friend went Home July 28, 2019. She joins waiting family - her father, Arnold P. Scharbauer; mother, Anna Mae Scharbauer; little brother, Phil Scharbauer and her oldest son, Steven Arnold Adams, whom she is probably trying to make behave in Heaven. Martha drew her first breath on October 11, 1932 in Midland, Texas. Following her west Texas girlhood on the Scharbauer Ranch, she earned her Nursing degree at Baylor University, where she met her life partner, Dr. John Truett Adams. They married on June 11, 1955 and shared their lives for 64 more years. Martha and John raised their five kids - Steve (deceased), Jim Douglas Adams, Linda Linette Witte, Cinda Ann Brooks and John Truett Adams, Jr. - in East Africa where they worked with the Southern Baptist International Mission Board in medical missions. Returning from the East African mission field in 1982, they continued medical work in the US, then transitioned to managing the AP Scharbauer Ranch well into their 80s. At 5 ft. 1 in, Martha was a giant. The ultimate optimist, her smile brightened rooms and melted hearts as she touched, then impacted every life that crossed her path. While she loved to laugh, travel, scrapbook, garage sale, volunteer, and hang out with friends, her greatest passion was for God and family. She loved fiercely and was loved deeply. Somehow, she managed to run a household while working with John in his medical practice, teaching health to African women, homeschooling her kids, attending their sporting events, managing epic family camping trips, traveling internationally, trekking in Nepal, rock climbing, bicycling and motorcycle racing. She leaves behind a family who misses her deeply and who have been forever imprinted by this amazing woman. Her legacy continues: besides her husband and four adult children, she is also survived by her sister, Lynn Collett of Seminole, grandkids, great grandkids, sons and daughters-in-law, and nieces and nephews spanning three continents. There are many others that she just pulled in and made "family". Everyone who knew her saw how beautifully she "walked the walk" of faith, love and compassion. Martha's passing was peaceful and spiritual with her close family on and around her bed. The family has decided not to have an additional memorial service. From the family - thank you to all those who graced Martha's life with so much love and friendship. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you spend a few moments doing what she loved to do . . . cherishing family, friends, the moment, and God. Should you feel inclined to make a donation, you might like to consider the Martha Adams Scholarship Fund at First Baptist Church of Midland, which supports college education. Martha selflessly gave her life to love and serve. A life well livedshowing how to live life well. Tutaonana Martha, Mother, Meme (Swahili for "Until We Meet Again)

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019

