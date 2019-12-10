Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Stone Vannaman. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Resthaven Memorial Park Send Flowers Notice

Martha Stone Vannaman, 84, of Midland, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at her residence. She was born February 10, 1935 in Tulsa, OK to the late Clyde Norman and Ruth (Borders) Stone. Martha married Thomas L. Vannaman on June 9, 1956 in Midland. Thomas was serving in the Navy and the family moved to many states, including California, Virginia, Michigan, Rhode Island and even to the Philippines. Martha was a devoted homemaker who enjoyed reading, knitting, cross stitch and puzzles. She was a supportive wife to her husband and his military service and a loving mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Thomas L. Vannaman; and her parents. Martha is survived by her sons, Thomas L. Vannaman, Jr. and wife Tammy of Midland and Timothy S. Vannaman and wife Renae of Newark, TX; daughter, Valerie K. Vannaman of Midland; and seven grandchildren, Alyssa Welford, Thomas Vannaman, Elena Ball, Kimberley Vannaman, Joshua Vannaman, Lara Vannaman and Gwen Vannaman. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m at Resthaven Memorial Park with Pastor Jeff Franklin officiating. The family would like to especially thank Hospice of Midland for the wonderful care and respect that you gave our mother. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals. Please visit ellisfunerals.com to leave online condolences. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

