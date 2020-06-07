Martha Torres, 48 of Hatch, NM passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The family will receive friends from 6pm-8pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at The Branch @ npw in Midland. A service will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Spanish Church of God Filadelfia in Hatch, NM. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Martha Torres was born on December 16, 1971 in El Paso, TX to Maria Inez and Darnell Fields. She was married for 29 years to Rosendo Manuel Torres. She had three beautiful children, Demetrice, Tristan and Ashanti Torres. Martha was a High School math teacher for 15 years. She was a beautiful, fun, loving and caring person who loved her family more than anything. Martha Torres is survived by her children, Demetrice, Tristian and Ashanti Torres. Martha Torres is preceded in death by her father, Darnell Fields and mother, Maria Inez. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 7, 2020.