Marthann Theis Nobles

Marthann Theis Nobles went to be with the Lord September 21, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born on December 10, 1923 and liked to say that she and Discovery Well Santa Rita #1 of the Permian Basis blew in the same year! She was the first born to Anton and Wanda Theis. Her family had fond memories growing up in Haskell, Big Lake, and Menard and they moved tin 1939 to Midland. In 1941, she graduated from Midland High School and then attended Mary Hardin-Baylor for a year and a half. Upon her return to Midland, she met and married Jack Benjamin Nobles May 8, 1943 at the onset of World War II. While Jack was overseas, she worked for Shell Oil Company. Upon his return, she began her favorite vocation, being mother to her son Philip and her daughter Fredi. She loved to gather them at the piano and play and sing. She was a great homemaker, a fabulous cook, and got much pleasure planting beautiful flowers in her yard. She loved to play bridge, was a member of several bridge groups throughout her life, and was blessed with many friendships. Every morning for many years she and her sister Vangie could be seen walking the streets of Midland. They had many fun visits with friends who would stop them to say hello. They once calculated they had walked together 25,000 miles (the distance around the world)! Marthann's legacy to her family was that she made sure that her children and loved ones knew about Jesus. She and Jack read the bible together aloud 33 times, and often said this was their greatest accomplishment during their marriage. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Midland for 80 years and was recently recognized as the longest standing member. As a young woman, she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. She leaves behind her sister Vangie Lindsey, her son Philip Nobles (and wife Sandra), her daughter Fredi Seeker (and husband Brady), and three grandchildren, Amy Nobles Lyday (and husband Jim), David Nobles (and wife Elizabeth), and Ty Seeker. She also leaves behind numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Jack, her parents Anton and Wanda Theis, and her sister Jacque Pierce. A visitation will be held Friday September 27th, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home. Food/snacks will be provided. Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 28 at 1:00 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ty Seeker, David Nobles, Jim Lyday, Steven Lindsey, Ross Bassinger, Fred Nobles, Ken Hankins, Ronnie Williams, Gene McKenzie, Rick Gordon, and Dr. Gregory Bartha The family would like to thank Mabee-Rehab, Manor Park, Home Hospice of Midland, Dr. Robert Vogel, and Dr. Daniel Copeland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to First Baptist Church of Midland, Home Hospice of Midland or Crossland Care of Odessa.

