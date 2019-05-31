Martin Borjon 54, of Midland, passed away May 29, 2019. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 and Sunday June 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Midland. Funeral services will be Monday, June 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Iglesia Emanuel, 1800 Cherry Lane, Midland. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Lopez; daughter, Liliana Perez; son Nicolas Perez, 5 sisters and 2 brothers.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 31, 2019