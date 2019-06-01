Martin Borjon, 54, of Midland, passed away surrounded by his loving family on May 29, 2019. Visitations will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 and Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel,1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Midland. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Iglesia Emanuel, 1800 Cherry Lane, Midland with Pastor Martin Ortega officiating. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Martin was born on June 25, 1964, in El Paso, Texas to Marcelino and Manuela Borjon. He worked many years in the oil industry as a roustabout. He enjoyed watching soccer. He also, enjoyed spending time with his family dancing and cookouts. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Lopez; daughter, Liliana Perez; sons, Nicolas Perez and Jose Luis Lopez; sisters, Araceli Reazola, Rebecca Mendoza, Estella Lopez, Maria Salais, Maria Antonietta Salais; brothers, Jose Borjon, Hector Borjon and five grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 1, 2019