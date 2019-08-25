Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Martin Earnest Synatschk, 92, of Midland, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2:00pm on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church Midland, TX, with interment following at Resthaven Memorial Park. Martin was born on July 30, 1927 to Annie and Gerhard Synatschk in Midland, TX. He farmed the land for his parents and continued even while working for the US Postal Service for over 30 years. He married Bertina (Bettye) Ramsey on August 19, 1950 and they raised 5 children. Martin is survived by his son, Martín Jr and wife Kathy of Austin, son, Bruce and wife Debra of Austin, son, Ken and wife Lynne of Rockwall, daughter, Sara and husband David of Midland; grandchildren, Matt & wife Susan of Austin, Joe & his wife Chelsie of Fort Worth, Eric & his wife Traci of Cypress, Christine & husband Derek of Canon Beach, OR, Kelyn & wife Jimmie of Fulshear, Kelsey & husband Bo of Rockwall, Jennifer & husband Justin of Midland and Jeremy & wife Michelle of Fate; great grandchildren Harrison, Jude, Mal, Alex, Olivia, Daphne, Genevieve Coulter and Amelia Coulter, Jakob Fields, Ellie Fields, Everit Johnson, Ryker Johnson and one on the way Jaxson Fields. He is also survived by his brother Edward Synatschk of Van Alstyne and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Bettye, brothers Walter & Herbert, a sister Louise, and son Stephen. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be donated to Midland MARC or Grace Lutheran Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

