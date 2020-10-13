1/
Martin Lerma Lopez, 94 of Midland TX, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Viewing will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 2:00 p.m.-9:00 .p.m with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. A funeral service is set for Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow to Fairview Cemetery. He is survived by three sons, Jesse (Chuga) Lopez, Raymond Lopez and Martin (Piro) Lopez Jr.; one daughter, Margarita (Chata) Guajardo; and one sister.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 13, 2020.
