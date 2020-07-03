1/1
Martin Ray Straub
Martin Ray Straub (Marty), fourth generation Stanton, Texas, resident, passed away suddenly and peacefully at his home in Stanton, Texas on June 30th and went to be with our Lord and his two brothers: Charles Lee Straub and Baby Straub, and brother-in-law, Ned Swink. He leaves behind his loving wife Kala Jo Straub of Stanton, his two sons: Christopher Charles Straub, of Liberty Hill, Texas, and Tyler Ray Straub, of Vega, Texas; his mother and father, Wanda Jean Straub and Raymond Lee Straub Sr. of Stanton, Texas; and his brother Raymond Lee Straub Jr., sister-in-law Lana Straub; and nephew, Raymond Lee Straub III of Stanton, Texas; a father in law and mother in law, Ivy and Kaye Swink; nephew, Slade Swink; and niece, Shayle Martin of Aspermont, Texas. Martin Straub was a loving and faithful Husband, Father, Son, and Brother. He will be forever remembered and deeply missed by those who loved him and knew him. He was a kind soul with a strong presence. When times were tough, they were always better when he was there. Martin was a successful business owner and entrepreneur. He was a partner with his parents and brother in their business, Straub Corporation of Stanton, Texas. Martin was also a successful Cattleman and Rancher with his wife, sons, and their herd in Aspermont, Texas, where he dearly loved to spend his time. No words can adequately express the loss of Marty. The light from the sun got a little bit dimmer with his passing. Marty, you will be loved and missed. You are not forgotten. A visitation will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Gilbreath Funeral Home. A second visitation will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Giles-McCoy Funeral Home in Aspermont, Texas. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Aspermont Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home in Stanton. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
10:00 AM
Giles-McCoy Funeral Home
JUL
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Aspermont Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gilbreath Funeral Home
209 N St Charles St
Stanton, TX 79782
(432) 756-3355
