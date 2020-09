Marty Banner, 71 of Midland, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 surrounded by her family. A viewing will be held from 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com