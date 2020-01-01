Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Good "Pete" Crain. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Memorial service 1:00 PM First Presbyterian Church of Midland Send Flowers Notice

Marvin Good "Pete" Crain, of Midland, Texas, has gone to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Pete's family was by his side when he died at age 90 in Dallas, Texas, on December 11, 2019, due to complications from Parkinson's disease. Pete's beautiful bride of 55 years, Carol Travis Crain, died on January 1, 2017. Pete is survived by his daughter, Julie Ann Crain Miller; his grandchildren, John Wilson Miller II, Crain Katherine "Kaki" Miller and Mary Crow Miller; and his friend and son-in-law, John Crow Miller. Pete's small family included his sister, Valois Holder, and her daughter, Maxelle Singletary. Pete was born to Solon Patrick Crain and Ethel Good Crain Dennis in Wichita Falls, Texas on August 16, 1929. Pete's family weathered the Great Depression and he attended Highland Park High School (Class of 1946). While at HPHS, he played the trumpet for the SMU Symphony. Pete graduated from high school at age 16 and attended Wentworth Military Academy and Junior College in Lexington, Missouri for a year. He then attended SMU-until he realized his true calling in life would involve petroleum engineering. Transferring to the University of Texas in the late 1940s involved a bus ride to Austin, a trip to the UT Enrollment window and $7 in cash. After graduating from UT in 1951, Pete earned his master's degree in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Houston in 1953. Days after graduation, Pete reported for duty in the United States Air Force, serving as a First Lieutenant and Base Petroleum Officer at Atlas and Carswell Air Force Bases during the Korean War. Pete then hung up his uniform and moved to Midland, Texas to begin his oil and gas career. He served as an Assistant Vice-President and Petroleum Engineer in Midland National Bank's Oil & Gas Department. Realizing he could make it on his own- a lifetime theme!- Pete started his own oil company and spent six happy and successful decades exploring for, producing and managing hydrocarbons. Pete was a member of Sigma Gamma Epsilon- Honorary Geological Society, the Petroleum Society of American Institute of Mining Engineers, and the Midland Chapter of the Society of Independent Professional Earth Scientists. Pete belonged to the First Presbyterian Church of Midland, where he taught Sunday School for many years and frequently ushered with and for his friends. He also served as a church Deacon, Elder, and Trustee. Pete enjoyed membership in the Midland Country Club, the Racquet Club of Midland, and the Midland Symphony Guild. His wife, his daughter and his oldest granddaughter were presented by the Minuet Club of Midland. Pete was a long-time Community Bible Study leader, a fine golfer, a wily fisherman, and an expert carpenter. This family has been blessed by Pete's many friends and neighbors who cheerfully sustained him in recent years, and Presbyterian Village North in Dallas has been a Godsend. Those skilled doctors and nurses returned to Pete the same kind of Christ-like love Pete exercised in caring for Carol Crain as her earthly days ended. A memorial service celebrating Pete's life will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Midland on January 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Memorials, if desired, should be made for the benefit of First Presbyterian Church of Midland. This Christian soldier was an outstanding businessman, friend and family man. To God goes the glory and thanks for Pete Crain's wonderful life. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

