Marvin Wayne Martin, 81, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. Marvin was born on December 30, 1937 in Dekalb, Bowie County, Texas to parents Clovis Oscar Martin and Ruthie Martin. Marvin worked for several companies in Texas and specifically the Permian Basin, including F C Stickney Oil and Gas and Greer Transportation. Marvin was a charter member of Ranchland Heights Baptist Church, established in 1957. Marvin enjoyed contacting the men for their Brotherhood Breakfasts, assisting as an usher and helping with the offering on Sunday mornings. Marvin loved his church family and spoke of them often. His church family loved him and his presence will be missed. Marvin's loving wife, Delila, who preceded him in death in March 2019, was waiting at the gates with her bright loving smile and asked him what took him so long to get there. Jesus greeted him, as He did with Delila, with "well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things; I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord." Matthew 25:23 (KJV). His wife, parents, and sisters Kathleen Wylie, Sue Driver, Kay Richter and Nelda Martin all preceded him in death. Marvin is survived by son Clovis (Ann) Martin, Georgetown, Texas, one granddaughter, two great-grandsons, his only brother, Thomas Joseph Patrick "Joe Pat" Martin and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be at Ranchland Heights Baptist Church on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Bro. Phillip Rutledge officiating. Visitation will take place at Ellis Funeral Home in Midland on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Internment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be son Clovis Martin, Ruben Sifuentes, Bruce Wilson, Shane Myers, Charlie Pffaffenberger, Steve Baker and Eddie Palmer.

