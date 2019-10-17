Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Adele Loomis "Dell" Ruwwe. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Mary Adele "Dell" Loomis Ruwwe passed away peacefully June 9, 2019 surrounded by her family in Dallas, Texas. She was born September 28, 1925 near Houston, Texas to Edward Sterling and Almeda Vierhus Loomis and was the youngest of four children. She attended San Jacinto High School and was a graduate of the University of Texas where she was an active member of Delta Gamma sorority. After graduation, she moved to Midland where she met and married John Ruwwe in 1952. Dell and John were married for 48 years. She was active in the Junior League, Delta Gamma Alumna and loved her tennis! Dell lived in Midland for over 55 years before moving to Dallas in 2007 to be closer to her children and grand-children. Dell was preceded in death by her husband John, and is survived by their four children: Nancy Rea (Don), Kay Rembert (Cam), Liz Barnett, and John Jr. (Lacy), eleven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three nieces, one nephew and their families. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, October 19 at the First Presbyterian Church where she was a member for over 60 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Midland.

Mary Adele "Dell" Loomis Ruwwe passed away peacefully June 9, 2019 surrounded by her family in Dallas, Texas. She was born September 28, 1925 near Houston, Texas to Edward Sterling and Almeda Vierhus Loomis and was the youngest of four children. She attended San Jacinto High School and was a graduate of the University of Texas where she was an active member of Delta Gamma sorority. After graduation, she moved to Midland where she met and married John Ruwwe in 1952. Dell and John were married for 48 years. She was active in the Junior League, Delta Gamma Alumna and loved her tennis! Dell lived in Midland for over 55 years before moving to Dallas in 2007 to be closer to her children and grand-children. Dell was preceded in death by her husband John, and is survived by their four children: Nancy Rea (Don), Kay Rembert (Cam), Liz Barnett, and John Jr. (Lacy), eleven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three nieces, one nephew and their families. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, October 19 at the First Presbyterian Church where she was a member for over 60 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Midland. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close