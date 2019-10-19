Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Alice Bryant Frazier. View Sign Service Information Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North 3401 Cherryridge San Antonio , TX 78230 (210)-349-1414 Send Flowers Notice



Mary Alice Bryant Frazier died in Lubbock, Texas on October 14, 2019. Alice left a legacy of laughter, faith, hope, and love to her many friends and family which includes 3 children, five grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. Her 95 years of life was full of challenges and adventures which she faced with faith in God, joy of service, and encouragement for others around her. Born on July 26, 1924, in Crystal City, Texas, along with her dearly beloved twin Janie, Alice was the last of six children of Sunshine and Jim Bryant. She grew up in Pleasanton, Texas where she learned to be generous and resourceful during the Great Depression as her family shared their farm resources with the needy. She became a follower of Jesus Christ and was baptized there in the First Baptist Church. When WWII broke out, she was studying to be a teacher at Howard Payne University on a band scholarship. Studies were interrupted by her marriage to high school sweetheart, Ernest R. Frazier, on June 3, 1944 before he left for combat with the 15th Airforce as a B-24 pilot. Her wedding party rode the train two days from San Antonio to Tucson, Az. lugging wedding and bride´s maids dresses in big boxes so that they could marry in style. After the war, she worked as a teacher and social worker while Ernie completed his degree in petroleum engineering at the University of Texas . He took a job with Magnolia Oil Company in 1950, and they moved to West Texas where their two daughters were born. A son was born a few years later in the oil patch of Oklahoma. Alice was always a dedicated wife and mother and followed her husband´s career and children´s activities with great enthusiasm. All through her life Alice was active in Baptist churches, taught children´s Bible classes, and regularly entertained in her home. She believed in having fun and helping others have a good time of fellowship. After stints in Electra and Wichita Falls Alice and Ernie packed up their family and moved with Mobil Oil to Tripoli, Libya in 1963. They became charter members of an ex pat church where she was involved in many ministries. While based in North Africa they traveled extensively in Europe. The family moved to Midland, Texas in 1966. She raised three graduates of Lee High School and was active in First Baptist Church where she was well known and loved as a longtime director of the 6th grade children´s Sunday School department. In 1976 she and Ernie moved to Houston where they became active members of Tallowood Baptist Church, and she led Bible studies with international women. Their next adventure came in 1981 when Mobil moved them to Jakarta, Indonesia. They traveled the Orient and Pacific Rim all the while continuing their service through their International Baptist Church. Retirement came with a move back to San Antonio in 1983. Their golden years were spent near relatives and as members of senior adults XYZ group at Trinity Baptist Church. Her natural gift of gab coupled her gifts as a writer, master of ceremonies, and organizer of fun events and retreats, came together during that time as she became one of the leaders of that large senior adult ministry. A malignant brain tumor temporarily interrupted her active life in 1991. Surgery and faith in God restored her health and good humor and she continued to make new friends and encourage others even in her advanced aging years. In 2007 she moved to assisted living in Lubbock, Texas where daughter Carol was nearby. Her beloved husband, Ernie, preceded her in death in 2010. Alice was known for her speaking ability, spunk, her faith, encouraging words, hospitality and her humor. She loved a good joke, and even in some of her most challenging days of declining health, she could find something to laugh about and to be grateful for. She is survived by her twin sister Janie Tagert of Pleasanton, Texas; daughter Carol Holmes of Lubbock; daughter Susie and husband David Dixon of Madrid, Spain; and son Jay and wife Carla Frazier of Dallas. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren loved their "Mamere"; they are: Jennifer and husband Brandon Hughes of Lubbock along with their children Hannah and Hudson; Daniel Dixon of Madrid, Spain, along with his children Arianna, Anika, and Liam Dixon of Steenwijk, Netherlands; Jonathan and wife Brittany Holmes of Fort Worth, along with their children Harlan, Henley, and Hollis; Joel and wife Sarah Dixon of Cambridge, England, along with their children Abigail, Caleb, and Ezra; and Michael Frazier Dixon formerly of Madrid, Spain, currently of Dallas. Mission Park Funeral Home North, 3401 Cherry Ridge, San Antonio will host a visitation from 5 to 6pm Sunday October 20,2019 followed by funeral services Monday October 21, 2019 at 11am. A memorial service will be held in Lubbock at 2nd Baptist Church, 6109 Chicago Ave., Lubbock on Saturday October 26 at 11am. Burial is scheduled for October 29th at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 2nd Baptist Church, 6109 Chicago Ave., Lubbock, Texas 79424. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 19, 2019

