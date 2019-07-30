Mary Alice Farrington, 96, of Lenorah, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at a Midland nursing home. Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery in Stanton. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Gilbreath Funeral Home in Stanton Mary Alice was born March 10, 1923 in Franklin to Claude and Florence Martin. She loved family, gardening, and yard work. She is survived by her sons, Connie Ray Farrington and wife, Lucille of Big Spring, Nolan Farrington and wife, Darla of Brownwood and Roger Farrington and wife, Brenda of Midland; 5 grandchildren, and 7 great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Connie Farrington in 2012; her son, Edmund Farrington; her parents, Claude and Florence Martin; one sister; and one great grandson. Arrangements under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 30, 2019