Mary Alice Sanders Mary Alice Sanders, former resident of Midland, peacefully passed away at the age of 87 on November 21, 2020 in Oklahoma. Mary Alice was born on December 12, 1932 to Edna and W.R. Brown in Delhi, Oklahoma. After graduating from Delhi High School in 1950 where she was Valedictorian and a great basketball player, she attended Oklahoma State University. She married the love of her life, James A. (Jim) Sanders, (that she had known since 1st grade) on December 23, 1952. They moved to Havre de Grace, Maryland where Jim was stationed in the Navy. Mary Alice and Jim moved a lot during their 67 years of marriage. She obtained a degree from University of Central State while living in Oklahoma City. Their final move with Exxon was to Midland in 1972. She was a teacher at Midland High School for 19 years and retired in 1991 . She spent her retirement years baking cookies with her granddaughter, sewing beautiful clothes, playing Rummikub with her girlfriends, and putting in many rounds of golf in Burneyville, OK. Mary Alice is survived by her husband, Jim Sanders of Burneyville, OK; her son, Greg and wife, Deborah of Dallas; daughter, Janis Dickeson and husband, Ken of Midland; granddaughter Dawn Dickeson McNair and husband, Martin of Ft. Worth; grandson, Derek Dickeson of Midland; and great grandson, Morgan McNair of Ft. Worth. She is also survived by her sister, Maxine Hartman of Rowlett, TX and brother, Larry Brown of Woodward, OK and many nieces and nephews. Mary Alice is preceded in death by her parents Edna and W.R. Brown and her brother, Bob Brown. The family suggests memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
or to Bynum School of Midland.