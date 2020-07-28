Mary Anderson Hutto was born June 7, 1954, and passed away peacefully July 24, 2020. She was reared on the Muleshoe Ranch in Borden County, Texas, attended Borden County ISD until she moved to Gainesville, Georgia, to complete her high school education at Brenau Academy graduating in 1972. She attended Texas Christian University where she was a member of the Tri-Delta Sorority; however, she graduated from the University of Texas with a B.S. in Education. Mary lived in Austin, TX, and Houston, TX, but made her home in Midland, Texas where she lived for thirty years. Mary worked as an administrative assistant for several Midland companies and was a transcriptionist of literary works for Evetts Haley at the Haley Memorial Library and History Center in Midland. Mary was an accomplished pianist, harpist, and thoroughly enjoyed Midland Community Theater. Mary was a member of Christ Church Anglican, in Midland. Mary is survived by her son, Sgt. Thomas William Hutto, US Army, his wife, Jennifer and their daughter, Meralie. Survivors also include Mary's father, John Richard Anderson, and siblings, Sally Anderson Bland and family; John Robert and Kevva Anderson and family; and Bert and Martha Anderson Wristen and family. Mary is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nephews, great-nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Clayton Anderson. A private graveside service will be held at the Muleshoe Ranch Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Big Spring. Memorial Contributions may be given to: Midland Community Theater, 2000 Wadley Ave., Midland, Texas 79705, Hailey Memorial Library and History Center, 1805 West Indiana Avenue, Midland, Texas 79701, or Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland, Texas 79705 Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com