Mary Ann Box Dickson left this life Monday February 24, 2020 after suffering for several years with fronto-temporal dementia. She never accepted defeat, and fought to her last day. Mary Ann was a member of the Westside Church of Christ. Mary Ann was born in Colorado City, Texas on April 23, 1937 to Ruby Lee Hargrave James and Jesse James. She married Bill Box in 1953. Mary Ann and Bill were blessed with three children, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Bill passed away in 2004. Mary Ann married Delbert Dickson in 2008. They lived in Midland. In her working lifetime, Mary Ann wore many hats. She taught at the West Texas State School in Pyote, and Pecos Public Schools. She was a dispatcher for the Texas Department of Public Safety, in Pecos. She then had a successful career in advertising sales. Mary Ann retired to Midland in the early 2000's. Preceding her in death were her parents, her first husband and her children, Ricky Ray Box, Renee Crystel Box, and Keema Shay Brookshire, and grandson Corey Box. Surviving Mary Ann are her brothers Jesse (Bud), Ike, and Neal, and sisters Tommy Jo and Linda, Ruth, Vickey, and Taunia. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Casey, Billy Jack, and Jennifer, as well as her four great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Visiting Angels and Hospice of Midland for bringing comfort to Mary Ann in her final days. A memorial will be held at the Westside Church of Christ, on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with Minister Mike Vestal officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Midland, 911 W Texas Avenue, Midland, TX 79701 or Westside Church of Christ, 4410 W Illinois Avenue, Midland, TX 79703. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

