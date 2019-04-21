Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann (Bruhn) Douglas. View Sign

DOUGLAS, Mary Ann (Bruhn), age 78, formerly of Midland, Texas passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. Born in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Ruth and Henry Bruhn, she was the eldest of two children including David Bruhn. She married Donald "Dugan" Douglas in 1980 in Eckert, Colorado. They lived in Midland for 29 years before retiring to Tucson, Arizona in 2012, where Dugan passed away shortly thereafter. While in Midland, Mary Ann was an active member of the local Republican Party, so she was amused to be invited by Hillary Clinton to the White House to view Mary Ann's winning needlepointed Christmas Decoration on one of the official trees that year! She so enjoyed being able to participate in both the gubernatorial and presidential campaigns and attend the inaugurations of George W. Bush!! Mary Ann was extremely proud of her deep Texas heritage and gave duplicate family records to the Haley Memorial Library & History Center. She was also a member of DAR. She is survived by her daughter, Shawn (Armstrong) Edgar; son, Michael Armstrong; grandchildren Brooke (Armstrong) Prescott, Sean Michael Armstrong, and Malcolm Edgar. A celebration of Mary Ann's life will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church in Midland Texas on Monday, April 29th at 3:00 P.M.

