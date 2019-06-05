Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Wilson Blackwell. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Memorial service 10:00 AM First Baptist Church Chapel Send Flowers Notice

Mary Ann Wilson Blackwell passed away on May 23, 2019 at her home of 60 years in Midland, Texas with family at her side. Mary Ann was born in Midland, Texas on December 17, 1933 to Roberta and Tom Wilson, owner of Wilson's Drygoods located in downtown Midland. Mary attended Midland High School and later Columbia College in Missouri. She married John Thomas Blackwell of Brady, Texas in 1954. Together they raised 3 daughters, Joan, Marcia and Lori and one son, John Blackwell Jr. in Midland. Mary was a talented artist and she expressed her creativity in her home. She dabbled in china painting, oils, pastel and charcoal. She made pottery and ceramics. She explored any new medium that was introduced. Mary loved nature's canvas and her yard became an outlet for her creativity. She was passionate about West Texas and she took every opportunity to visit the family property in Upton County, collecting Indian artifacts, looking for wildlife, and enjoying the desert scenery. Mary was an accomplished homemaker and caregiver. After raising her children, she cared for her mother, never missing a day to visit, seeing to her needs and taking her out to lunch or for a drive. When her husband John's health declined, Mary faithfully cared for him until he passed away in December 2017. Mary, fondly known as Mema, is remembered by her children and grandchildren for her passion for conservative politics and her great love for this country. She generously supported many charities. Mary is survived by daughter Joan and her husband Phillip Everett of Midland, daughter Marcia and husband John Mares of Coppell, TX, daughter Lori and her husband Russell Miller of Texarkana, TX, son John and wife Kamilah Blackwell of Orange, TX, 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Mary touched their lives and will be greatly missed. Cremation rites have been accorded by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Mary's life will be celebrated with a memorial service in the chapel of First Baptist Church of Midland, TX at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019. In lieu of flowers, to honor Mary's heart for charitable giving, the family wishes donations to be made to a . The family thanks Hospice of Midland, Hannah and Joanna Pledger, and longtime family friend and helper Mary Lee for the comfort and care they provided during Mary's final journey. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

