Mary Anne Ochs, age 89, of Midland, Texas and former resident of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 2:00 AM - Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Arbour House Assisted Living and Memory Care in Marble Falls, Texas. Private services will be held. Burial will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Newton, Illinois. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com. Mary Anne was born on June 26, 1930, in Newton, Illinois, the daughter of Edward and Zella (Ross) Weber. She married Alvin E. Ochs on June 17, 1950, and he preceded her in death on February 10, 1990. Mary Anne was a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of the St. Ann's Catholic Church in Midland, Texas, and former member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Newton, Illinois. Mary Anne was a Bridge Life Master, member of St. Ann's Choir, YMCA and a school volunteer. While a member of the St. Ann's choir, they performed for the Pope at the Vatican and at his appearance in San Antonio, Texas. Mary Anne is survived by: Children - Mark (Diane) Ochs of Midland, Texas; Tom Ochs of Midland, Texas and Francine (Bart) Harmon of Marble Falls, Texas; Brother - Steve (Becky) Weber of Salem, Illinois; Brother-in-law - Cloyce Johnson of St. Charles, Illinois; Sister-in-law - Verna Ochs of Mattoon, Illinois; 7 Grandchildren 14 Great Grandchildren. Mary Anne was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Barbara "Bobbie" Johnson.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 7, 2020.