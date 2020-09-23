1/
Mary Borrego
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Borrego, 72, of Midland passed away September 21, 2020. The viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., with rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Branch at npw in Midland. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, with interment following at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved