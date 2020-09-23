Mary Borrego, 72, of Midland passed away September 21, 2020. The viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., with rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Branch at npw in Midland. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, with interment following at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.