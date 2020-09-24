Mary Borrego, 72 of Midland, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 surrounded by her family. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Branch at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home of Midland. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Mary was born on August 11, 1948 in Saginaw, Michigan to Trinidad and Jesus Valdez. She met the love of her life, F.H. "June" Borrego at the age of 16 years old. She was married to her soulmate for 49 years. She was the rock of the family, a loving wife and mother, as well as a doting grandmother. Her favorite thing to do was to be by her husband's side. She called him "Amor". She had a contagious smile, a beautiful soul, a sweet and funny personality and she was loved by all. She was passionate about family, family gatherings, and the family fishing trips. She loved going to her children's and grandchildren's games, whether it was baseball or football. She was also an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Cubs. When her teams were playing, she could be heard cheering them on. Whenever she and her siblings gathered those times were always filled with lots of love and laughs. She was the spice of life. Mary is survived by her children Rebecca Franco (Robert Franco), Craig Borrego (Gracie Borrego), David Borrego (Krista Borrego), and Velida Trejo (Luis Trejo). Thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Her brothers and sisters, Jesus Valdez, Jr., Janie Villanueva, Adela Elkins, Joe Valdez, and Rene Valdez. Mary is preceded in death by her husband, F. H. Borrego, and her parents, Jesus and Trinidad Valdez. The family would like to express their gratitude towards all who have offered condolences, meals, love and support. Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Chris Borrego, Jacob Borrego, David Borrego, Jr., Caleb Borrego Garza, Chad Hernandez, and Alonzo Anderson. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com