Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555

Mary Catherine Lant (Waselus) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Midland, TX at the age of 69. She was in the presence of her loving family. Mary was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December of 2017. The last few years she battled this disease with grace, courage and dignity. Mary is survived by her childhood sweetheart of 52 years, Michael Mason Lant; daughter, Michelle Lant Riddle and her husband, Todd A. Riddle; grandchildren, Sarah and Lindsay Riddle, Mason Riddle of Houston, TX; daughter, Laura Lant Aguirre and her husband, Dennis J. Aguirre; grandchildren, Hank and Anderson Aguirre of Houston, TX; son, Keith Edward Lant and his wife, Kimberly S. Lant; grandchildren, Emily and William Lant of Houston, TX. Mary was born on March 14, 1950 in McCook, Nebraska to Mildred and Andrew Waselus. Michael and Mary married on August 31, 1968 in Chama, New Mexico and eventually settled in Midland, TX. Mary retired with the Bank of America in 2015 where she enjoyed a career of more than 40 years, but her finest role was "GiGi" where she created magical moments for her 7 grandchildren. Mary's talents were many. Mary's creative and artistic nature was expressed in her paintings, baking and all the special things she did for her grandchildren. She was a consummate perfectionist from her dress down to the way she wrapped a gift and folded laundry. There was nothing she couldn't accomplish with a can of paint or a jig saw. Her exemplary life inspires us to love deeply, serve others and live fully. A celebration of Mary's life is scheduled for Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ellis Funeral Home, 801 Andrews Highway, Midland, TX 79701. A burial to immediately follow at the Serenity Memorial Garden Cemetery, 6800 TX 349, Midland, TX 79706. Father Ryan Rojo will officiate the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to MD Anderson Cancer Center in memory of Mary Lant, P.O. Box 4486, Houston,TX 77210-4486 ( mdanderson.org/gifts ) or the Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation ( pmsf.org ). The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Nurse Erica C. and Nurse Aide Mattie J. with Hospice of Midland. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

