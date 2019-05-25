Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Earl Harris Campbell. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

84, On Sunday, May 19, 2019, Mary Earl Harris Campbell assumed her rightful place as she joined the great cloud of witnesses that has always surrounded her. Monday, November 19, 1934, Mary Earl Harris was born in Dawson, Texas to the parents of Lillian Simmons Harris and Herman Harris. The Harris' moved first to Eastland and then on to Midland in 1941. Mary accepted the Lord into her life at an early age and she attended school in Midland and graduated from Carver Jr. Sr. High School. On September 13, 1957, Mary became the bride of Roosevelt Campbell. To this union four precious babies were born; Dennis Wayne, Rickey Dean, Steven Earl and Allison Colette. Mary worked at The Book Stall, in downtown Midland, for several years, she later worked for 1st National Bank and stayed with them through every transition, retiring from Bank of America in 1997 after 25 years of service. Her love for God and her church, Alexander Temple COGIC, was paramount in her life. She worked in several areas of her local church. Mary was a musician and served her church with her gift of music. She was one of the founding members and instrumental in organizing the very first choir at Alexander Temple. Our Mother's memories are entrusted to her husband, Roosevelt; her children: Dennis Wayne (Janet); Rickey Dean (Mary); Steven Earl (Lisa); and Allison Colette Taylor. Brother, Herman Harris, Jr (Jewel); sisters, Martha Swindell, Lorene Ford, Lillian Blaylock, Alberta Johnson, 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her church family. Celebration of Life Service will be held today at 1:00 p.m. at Alexander Temple, Midland, TX. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery, Midland, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary,

