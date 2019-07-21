Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth McDonald. View Sign Service Information Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home 306 East Polk Street Burnet , TX 786112539 (512)-756-2222 Send Flowers Notice

Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Duggan-Reed-McLain, McDonald Passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the age of 86. She was survived by her youngest sister, Charlene Benton of Irving, TX, Children: Mike & Dottie Reed of Kingsland, TX, Sherry and Ronnie Priddy of Edmund, OK Grandchildren: Mike and Effie Reed of Lubbock, TX, Katie Ramsey of Round Rock, TX, Edgar & Corrie Reed of Abilene, TX, Jennifer and Jeff Nichols of Oklahoma City, OK and Kyle & Linden Priddy of Edmund, OK. Great Grand Children: Gabby, Logan, Jacob, Ethan, Kylin, Jordan, Cade, Fallon & Lizzie. Many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. Beth was a wonderful woman that was loved by many, will be greatly missed, and will always be cherished. Known by most as Granny Beth, she was a loving and amazing wife, mom, grandmother, aunt and friend. Beth's journey began on October 4, 1932 in Jacksonville, TX. She was the oldest of 5 children to C.E. and Ethylene Duggan. She and her siblings spent their childhood in Andrews, TX. She moved to Midland, TX in 1962 and resided there until she moved to Burnet, TX in 2018 where she was a resident at the Oaks Nursing Home. Beth always put family before everything else and never missed an opportunity to be with them. Her favorite times were dinner and game nights on the weekends with her family. She was a gifted and avid bowler and won several awards throughout the years. She also loved dancing and socializing. I honestly don't think she ever met a stranger. Her work was a big part of her life as well and she had many jobs in the hospitality and service industry. Beth loved animals almost as much as her family and over the years had many dogs, cats and turtles to keep her company. We want to thank all the nurses and staff at the Oaks Nursing Home for loving and caring for our Granny Beth during her time there. Special thanks to Hospice for keeping her comfortable in her last few weeks with us. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Jude's Hospital, Hospice or the Oaks Nursing Home in Burnet, TX. Arrangements were in the care of Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet. Condolences may be offered at

Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Duggan-Reed-McLain, McDonald Passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the age of 86. She was survived by her youngest sister, Charlene Benton of Irving, TX, Children: Mike & Dottie Reed of Kingsland, TX, Sherry and Ronnie Priddy of Edmund, OK Grandchildren: Mike and Effie Reed of Lubbock, TX, Katie Ramsey of Round Rock, TX, Edgar & Corrie Reed of Abilene, TX, Jennifer and Jeff Nichols of Oklahoma City, OK and Kyle & Linden Priddy of Edmund, OK. Great Grand Children: Gabby, Logan, Jacob, Ethan, Kylin, Jordan, Cade, Fallon & Lizzie. Many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. Beth was a wonderful woman that was loved by many, will be greatly missed, and will always be cherished. Known by most as Granny Beth, she was a loving and amazing wife, mom, grandmother, aunt and friend. Beth's journey began on October 4, 1932 in Jacksonville, TX. She was the oldest of 5 children to C.E. and Ethylene Duggan. She and her siblings spent their childhood in Andrews, TX. She moved to Midland, TX in 1962 and resided there until she moved to Burnet, TX in 2018 where she was a resident at the Oaks Nursing Home. Beth always put family before everything else and never missed an opportunity to be with them. Her favorite times were dinner and game nights on the weekends with her family. She was a gifted and avid bowler and won several awards throughout the years. She also loved dancing and socializing. I honestly don't think she ever met a stranger. Her work was a big part of her life as well and she had many jobs in the hospitality and service industry. Beth loved animals almost as much as her family and over the years had many dogs, cats and turtles to keep her company. We want to thank all the nurses and staff at the Oaks Nursing Home for loving and caring for our Granny Beth during her time there. Special thanks to Hospice for keeping her comfortable in her last few weeks with us. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Jude's Hospital, Hospice or the Oaks Nursing Home in Burnet, TX. Arrangements were in the care of Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet. Condolences may be offered at www.clementswilcoxburnet.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close