Mary Elsas Vogel, 92, of Midland passed away on February 11, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Della Plaut Elsas and Bernard Elsas. She was an honor graduate of North Dallas High School in 1945, graduating as class Salutatorian and awarded a scholarship to Southern Methodist University, which she attended for three years. She married Alfred J. Vogel on April 23, 1949 in Dallas, Texas, since then resided in Midland. She was Treasurer of Robert E. Lee High School PTA for two years and was active in the Midland Memorial Hospital Auxiliary as a "Pink Lady" from 1982-1996. Her greatest joy was taking care of her family - her husband, children, and beloved grandchildren. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Alfred J. Vogel, her granddaughter Gina Ann Vogel, and her brother Oskar Leo Elsas. She is survived by her daughter, Claire Vogel Camargo and husband Frank Camargo, her son Dr. Robert A. Vogel and wife Debbie Vogel. She is also survived by her grandson Jeremy S. Vogel and her nephew Thomas Elsas. The family requests that in lieu of flowers and memorials, donations be made to a . A visitation will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Ellis Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park, Midland, Texas. Her services are entrusted to the care of Ellis Funeral Home located at 801 Andrews Highway Midland, Texas 79701.

