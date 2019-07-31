Mary Green, 56, of Midland passed away July 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Community Center in Stanton, TX. Mary was born May 1, 1963 in Big Spring Texas to Raul and Josefa Hernandez. She married Jerry Green of Midland, Texas. She worked at Stanton drug store for 35 years, starting January 19, 1984. Mary loved to give and put herself before others. She often was giving clothes, toys and money to people she cared for and loved. One of her many special traits was her love and immediate connection with kids. She loved kids and kids loved her. When her own grandkids came along, she didn't have to practice spoiling and loving them. Another gift was her green thumb. She had several plants and a greenhouse which she hardly maintained, but they were always beautiful like a master gardener was employed full time. She is survived by her husband Jerry Green of Midland; daughters, Audrey Pardue, Britney Green and Brooke Green; grandchildren, Breilyn Pardue, Corbin Pardue, Kaden Melendez, Meagan Gomez, Evan Gomez, and Jacob Green; 3 sisters and two brothers Leonor Arizmendi (Marco) Raul Hernandez, (Socorro) Joe Hernandez, Leticia McKenzie (Dayle) and Sylvia Escarsega, (Juan); and numerous nephews and nieces, who she spoiled and loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Rufino Hernandez. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 31, 2019